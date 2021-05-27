Cancel
Gaston, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Gaston

Gaston (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Gaston: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Gaston, SC
Get weather-ready — Gaston’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gaston: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Gaston, SC
Saturday has sun for Gaston — 3 ways to make the most of it

(GASTON, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gaston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Elevated fire danger conditions will develop late this morning and continue through early evening as high pressure keeps dry air over the area. Minimum relative humidity values expected to drop to around 25 percent with wind gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, gusty winds, and drying fuels will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon and evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, you are advised to use extreme caution.