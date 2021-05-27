Cancel
Brownsville, TN

Brownsville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Brownsville: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Brownsville, TN Posted by
Get weather-ready — Brownsville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brownsville: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Brownsville, TN Posted by
Brownsville is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(BROWNSVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brownsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brownsville, TN Posted by
Thursday sun alert in Brownsville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BROWNSVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brownsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Carroll County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Haywood, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Crockett; Gibson; Haywood; Madison A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR Southwestern Carroll County in western Tennessee Northern Madison County in western Tennessee Southeastern Crockett County in western Tennessee Northeastern Haywood County in western Tennessee Southeastern Gibson County in western Tennessee At 919 AM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea to dime size hail and winds of 45 mph was located over Holly Grove, or 8 miles northeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 55 mph. People in southwestern Carroll...northern Madison...southeastern Crockett...northeastern Haywood and southeastern Gibson Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Fayette County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Haywood, Shelby, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Haywood; Shelby; Tipton A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR Northeastern Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Tipton County in western Tennessee Fayette County in western Tennessee Shelby County in western Tennessee Southwestern Haywood County in western Tennessee At 349 PM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing pea size hail or larger and winds at least 40 mph was located along a line extending from near Dancyville to Sunset. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. People in northeastern Crittenden...southeastern Tipton...Fayette Shelby and southwestern Haywood Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Haywood County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 07:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Haywood The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Haywood County in western Tennessee Central Madison County in western Tennessee Southeastern Tipton County in western Tennessee * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 701 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Brownsville, Covington, Bemis, Carroll, Stanton, Sunnyhill, Leighton, Morton Hill, Hickory Point, Shepp, Denmark, Asbury, Huntersville, Roberts, Neely, Meux Corner, Turnpike, Westover and Keeling. Additional rainfall up to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.