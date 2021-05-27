Brownsville Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-03 07:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Haywood The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Haywood County in western Tennessee Central Madison County in western Tennessee Southeastern Tipton County in western Tennessee * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 701 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Brownsville, Covington, Bemis, Carroll, Stanton, Sunnyhill, Leighton, Morton Hill, Hickory Point, Shepp, Denmark, Asbury, Huntersville, Roberts, Neely, Meux Corner, Turnpike, Westover and Keeling. Additional rainfall up to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.