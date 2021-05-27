Cancel
Timmonsville, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Timmonsville

Timmonsville (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Timmonsville: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Timmonsville (SC) Weather Channel

Timmonsville, SC
Monday has sun for Timmonsville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(TIMMONSVILLE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Timmonsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Darlington County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty West winds will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon through early this evening. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, potentially to quickly become uncontrollable.
Florence County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Florence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Florence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLORENCE...NORTHWESTERN GEORGETOWN AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES At 804 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hemingway, or 16 miles southeast of Lake City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Johnsonville, Hemingway, Rhems, Warsaw, Poston, Oatland, Nesmith, Indiantown, Outland, Morrisville, Henry, Kingsburg, Hannah and Stuckey. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Darlington County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Darlington, Florence, Marion, Marlboro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Target Area: Darlington; Florence; Marion; Marlboro SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROBESON...FLORENCE DILLON...SOUTHEASTERN DARLINGTON...NORTHWESTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN MARLBORO COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 625 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oak Grove to 6 miles west of Woods Bay State Park. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Florence, Marion, Dillon, Darlington, Mullins, Timmonsville, Latta, Pamplico, Quinby, Lake View, Sellers, Fork, Blue Brick, Zion, Mars Bluff, Brownsville, Cartersville, Florence Darlington Technical College Main Campus, New Hope and Sardis. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern North Carolina...and northeastern South Carolina.
Florence County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Florence, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Florence; Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Florence County in northeastern South Carolina Northwestern Williamsburg County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 704 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Manning, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lake City, Kingstree, Salters, Hebron, Cades, Scranton, Coward, Lane, Greeleyville, Central Crossroads, Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Florence County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Target Area: Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Williamsburg SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLORENCE...NORTH CENTRAL GEORGETOWN...SOUTH CENTRAL MARION AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM EDT At 544 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Indiantown, or 12 miles east of Kingstree, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Johnsonville, Hemingway, Outland, Gresham, Poston, Nesmith, Brittons Neck, Indiantown, Henry, Kingsburg and Stuckey.
Darlington County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darlington, Florence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Darlington; Florence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FLORENCE AND SOUTH CENTRAL DARLINGTON COUNTIES At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cartersville, or 15 miles southwest of Florence, moving east at 35 to 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors may become injured unless shelter is taken. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Florence, Timmonsville, Pamplico, Lamar, Quinby, Sardis, Hyman, Mars Bluff, Effingham, Cartersville, Francis Marion University, Friendfield, Claussen, New Hope, Evergreen, and Coward. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH