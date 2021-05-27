4-Day Weather Forecast For Timmonsville

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Florence; Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Florence County in northeastern South Carolina Northwestern Williamsburg County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 704 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Manning, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lake City, Kingstree, Salters, Hebron, Cades, Scranton, Coward, Lane, Greeleyville, Central Crossroads, Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH