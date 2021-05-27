4-Day Weather Forecast For Timmonsville

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Target Area: Darlington; Florence; Marion; Marlboro SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROBESON...FLORENCE DILLON...SOUTHEASTERN DARLINGTON...NORTHWESTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN MARLBORO COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 625 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oak Grove to 6 miles west of Woods Bay State Park. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Florence, Marion, Dillon, Darlington, Mullins, Timmonsville, Latta, Pamplico, Quinby, Lake View, Sellers, Fork, Blue Brick, Zion, Mars Bluff, Brownsville, Cartersville, Florence Darlington Technical College Main Campus, New Hope and Sardis. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern North Carolina...and northeastern South Carolina.