Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, TN

Winchester Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Winchester (TN) Weather Channel
Winchester (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Winchester: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Winchester (TN) Weather Channel

Winchester (TN) Weather Channel

Winchester, TN
270
Followers
482
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Winchester, TNPosted by
Winchester (TN) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Winchester’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winchester: Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;
Franklin County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong gusty winds will be capable of knocking down small tree limbs along with other small unsecured items. Seek safe shelter until this line of storms has passed. Target Area: Franklin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN MADISON AND SOUTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 835 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Winchester to 9 miles southeast of New Market to Huntsville. Movement was east at 70 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Scottsboro, Bridgeport, Moores Mill, Stevenson, Cowan, Hollywood, Huntland, Skyline and Gurley.
Franklin County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across southern middle Tennessee. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If on or near Tims Ford Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee Franklin County in Middle Tennessee * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 652 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Estill Springs to 6 miles southwest of Huntland, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winchester, Decherd, Estill Springs, Cowan, Huntland, Sewanee, Tims Ford Lake, Anderson, Lexie Crossroads and Harmony. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH