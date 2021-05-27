Weather Forecast For Sorrento

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake George, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN VOLUSIA COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 423 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Juniper Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pierson, Lake George, Eldridge, Sellers Lake and Astor Park.