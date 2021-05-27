Cancel
Sorrento, FL

Weather Forecast For Sorrento

Sorrento (FL) Weather Channel
Sorrento (FL) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Sorrento: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;

Get weather-ready — Sorrento’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sorrento: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Lake County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Osceola, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Orange; Osceola; Southern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN LAKE...SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE AND NORTHWESTERN OSCEOLA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 325 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Four Corners, or 8 miles west of Celebration, moving east at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kissimmee, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Windermere and Bay Lake.
Lake County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake George, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN VOLUSIA COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 423 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Juniper Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pierson, Lake George, Eldridge, Sellers Lake and Astor Park.