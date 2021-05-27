4-Day Weather Forecast For Kings Mountain

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Rutherford; Lincoln A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN CATAWBA NORTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD...WESTERN LINCOLN...CLEVELAND...WESTERN GASTON...SOUTHEASTERN BURKE...NORTHWESTERN YORK...EASTERN CHEROKEE AND NORTH CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM EDT At 1158 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading edge of a cluster of thunderstorms along a line extending from near Forest City to 6 miles north of Gaffney to 11 miles southwest of Union, and moving northeast at 35 mph. Locations to be impacted include Shelby, Lincolnton, Union, Gastonia, Kings Mountain, Cherryville, Bessemer City, Valdese, Icard and Blacksburg. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in these areas.