Kings Mountain, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
Kings Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Kings Mountain: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Kings Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Kings Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Kings Mountain, NC
Kings Mountain, NC
Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN LINCOLN...EAST CENTRAL CLEVELAND AND GASTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM EDT At 933 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Lincolnton, or 4 miles east of Cherryville, moving east at 30 mph. Locations to be impacted include Gastonia, Lincolnton, Mt Holly, Belmont, Cherryville, Bessemer City, Dallas, Stanley, Cramerton and Lowell. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.
Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Cabarrus; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Rowan; Union INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING Gusty winds and low relative humidity will develop this afternoon across the western Carolinas. With little to no rainfall across the area yesterday, small fuels and brush will dry out quickly this afternoon. All these conditions will lead to an increased risk of wildfires into the evening hours. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; McDowell Mountains; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Union INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING In the wake of a cold front, gusty winds and low relative humidity will develop Friday afternoon across portions of the North Carolina Piedmont. While vegetation and brush remain fairly moist following recent rainfall, the weather conditions will allow these fuels to quickly dry out. Altogether, conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, increasing the danger of a wildfire. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn Friday. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Greater Burke, Greater Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Rutherford; Lincoln A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN CATAWBA NORTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD...WESTERN LINCOLN...CLEVELAND...WESTERN GASTON...SOUTHEASTERN BURKE...NORTHWESTERN YORK...EASTERN CHEROKEE AND NORTH CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM EDT At 1158 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading edge of a cluster of thunderstorms along a line extending from near Forest City to 6 miles north of Gaffney to 11 miles southwest of Union, and moving northeast at 35 mph. Locations to be impacted include Shelby, Lincolnton, Union, Gastonia, Kings Mountain, Cherryville, Bessemer City, Valdese, Icard and Blacksburg. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in these areas.