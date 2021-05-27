Rainy forecast for Clanton? Jump on it!

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and south central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chilton; Dallas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHILTON AND DALLAS COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Calera to 9 miles southeast of Dannelly Reservoir, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Selma, Valley Grande, Selmont-West Selmont, Orrville, Bogue Chitto, Gardner Island, Parnell, Tyler, Central Mills, Old Cahaba Park, Dannelly Reservoir, Dallas County Horse Arena, Belknap, Paul M Grist State Park, Dallas Lake, Memorial Stadium, Marion Junction, Burnsville, Potter Station and Stanton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH