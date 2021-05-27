Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellijay, GA

Jump on Ellijay’s cloudy forecast today

Posted by 
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ELLIJAY, GA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Ellijay, GA
537
Followers
483
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellijay, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#The Sun#Newsbreak#Overcast Days#Crisp Cool Air#Sprints Day#Nws Data#Today#Joggers#Yard Work#Exercise Outdoors#Lawn#Rake Leaves#Cyclists#Likes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ellijay, GAPosted by
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Ellijay’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ellijay: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Ellijay, GAPosted by
Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel

Ellijay’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ellijay: Monday, May 10: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance Rain Showers; Thursday, May 13: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Fannin County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fannin; Gilmer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN GILMER...NORTHEASTERN MURRAY AND FANNIN COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM EDT At 1157 AM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Colwell, or 9 miles west of Blue Ridge...moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Blue Ridge, Morganton, Hemp, Margret, Jones Mill, Higdon, Hurst, Loving, Cohutta Wilderness, Epworth, Dial, Conasauga Lake, Mineral Bluff, Cherry Log, Mountaintown and Colwell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH
Cherokee County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Dawson, Gilmer, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cherokee; Dawson; Gilmer; Pickens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CHEROKEE...SOUTHERN GILMER...WESTERN DAWSON AND PICKENS COUNTIES At 103 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jasper, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jasper, Ball Ground, Nelson, Waleska, Talking Rock, Sequoyah Lake, Marblehill, Fausett Lake, Salacoa Valley, Blaine, Lake Tamarack, Hollis Lathem Reservoir, Talmadge, Tate, Reavis Mountain and Hinton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bartow County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Murray; Pickens; Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILMER...WESTERN POLK...GORDON NORTHERN BARTOW...NORTHWESTERN PICKENS...SOUTHERN MURRAY AND FLOYD COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM EDT At 1229 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Tails Creek to Forney...and moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and enhanced risk for downed trees. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects is expected. Trees can also down more easily with already wet soil from previous rainfall. Some locations in the path of these storms include Rome, Calhoun, Cedartown, Ellijay, Adairsville, Cave Spring, Kingston, East Ellijay, Resaca, Plainville, Talking Rock, Shannon, Cassville, Fairmount, Ranger, Pinson, Esom Hill, Redbud, Folsom and Cartecay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. WIND...50MPH