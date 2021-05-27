Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Hall, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For White Hall

Posted by 
White Hall (AR) Weather Channel
White Hall (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in White Hall: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
White Hall (AR) Weather Channel

White Hall (AR) Weather Channel

White Hall, AR
190
Followers
483
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Hall, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
White Hall, ARPosted by
White Hall (AR) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — White Hall’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in White Hall: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Arkansas County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Jefferson, Lonoke, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Jefferson; Lonoke; Prairie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PRAIRIE SOUTHEASTERN LONOKE...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN ARKANSAS COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 238 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hensley Island, or 14 miles north of Pine Bluff, moving east at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Altheimer... Humphrey Humnoke... Brummitt Stuttgart Municipal Airport... Hensley Island Pine Bluff Arsenal... Wabbaseka Allport... Coy Sherrill... Tucker Gethsemane... Pastoria Wright... Tomberlin Ferda... Bayou Meteo State Game Area
Arkansas County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Desha, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha; Jefferson; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DESHA...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...CENTRAL LINCOLN AND SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS COUNTIES At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Woodville, or 16 miles northeast of Star City, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Star City... Gould Grady... Nebo Whitefield... Linwood Cane Creek State Park... Little Bayou Meto Park Mills... Woodville Langford... Douglas Arkansas Post... Tarry Tamo... Rose Hill Reedville... Moscow Crigler... Sarassa HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Grant County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northeastern Grant County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Saline County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 426 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East End, or 7 miles southeast of Bryant, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... Pine Bluff White Hall... Shannon Hills England... Wrightsville Redfield... Keo Cane Creek... Ironton Pine Bluff Arsenal... Estes Warbritton... East End Orion... Hensley Island Alexander... Bauxite Coy... Sherrill This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 6 and 30. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Arkansas County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arkansas, Desha, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha; Jefferson; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Desha County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Lincoln County in southeastern Arkansas Southwestern Arkansas County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Linwood, or 11 miles east of Pine Bluff, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Star City... Gould Grady... Nebo Cottondale... Whitefield Linwood... Cane Creek State Park Little Bayou Meto Park... Madding Mills... Woodville Langford... Douglas Richardson... Arkansas Post Tarry... Cornerstone Tamo... Rose Hill HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH