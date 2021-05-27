Daily Weather Forecast For White Hall

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northeastern Grant County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Saline County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 426 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East End, or 7 miles southeast of Bryant, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... Pine Bluff White Hall... Shannon Hills England... Wrightsville Redfield... Keo Cane Creek... Ironton Pine Bluff Arsenal... Estes Warbritton... East End Orion... Hensley Island Alexander... Bauxite Coy... Sherrill This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 6 and 30. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH