Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jesup, GA

Jesup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Jesup: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Jesup, GA
358
Followers
481
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jesup, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jesup, GAPosted by
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Jesup weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jesup: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Jesup, GAPosted by
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Jesup

(JESUP, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jesup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Inland Glynn, Northern Ware, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Brantley; Inland Glynn; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GLYNN...PIERCE NORTHERN BRANTLEY...NORTHEASTERN WARE AND WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT * At 201 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blackshear, moving east at 35 mph. * Penny size hail and winds in excess of 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Waycross, Jesup, Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Gardi, Screven, Offerman, Boggy Bay and Raybon.
Pierce County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Pierce; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GLYNN...PIERCE NORTHERN BRANTLEY...NORTHEASTERN WARE AND WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT * At 201 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blackshear, moving east at 35 mph. * Penny size hail and winds in excess of 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Waycross, Jesup, Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Gardi, Screven, Offerman, Boggy Bay and Raybon.
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Glynn, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brantley; Glynn; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GLYNN...NORTHEASTERN BRANTLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 245 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waynesville, or 11 miles northeast of Nahunta, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nahunta, Waynesville, Thalmann, Atkinson and Mount Pleasant. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Jesup, GAPosted by
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Jesup’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jesup: Tuesday, May 4: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Wednesday, May 5: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Thursday, May 6: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;