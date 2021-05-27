Jesup Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Pierce; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GLYNN...PIERCE NORTHERN BRANTLEY...NORTHEASTERN WARE AND WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT * At 201 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blackshear, moving east at 35 mph. * Penny size hail and winds in excess of 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Waycross, Jesup, Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Gardi, Screven, Offerman, Boggy Bay and Raybon.