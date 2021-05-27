Cancel
Westwego, LA

Weather Forecast For Westwego

Westwego (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Westwego: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Westwego, LA
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Westwego, LA
Westwego (LA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Westwego’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Westwego: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1231 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Reserve, Laplace, Hahnville, Gramercy, Lutcher, Edgard, Killona, Wallace, Montz, Taft, Garyville, South Vacherie, North Vacherie, Norco, Paradis, New Sarpy, Boutte, Destrehan, Bayou Gauche and Luling. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Jefferson Parish, LAPosted by
WWL

Thousands without power after lightning, wind damages feeder line in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Entergy Louisiana says high winds and lightning damaged a feeder line, causing thousands of people to lose power in Jefferson Parish Tuesday morning. The company says the outages are concentrated east of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to a section near the New Orleans Saints practice facility, affecting approximately 4,000 customers. Entergy says crews are investigating the outage and are working to restore power as soon as possible.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ORLEANS...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 221 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Lacombe to Chalmette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Lake Catherine, Violet, Meraux, Poydras, Arabi and Terrytown. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 237 and 254. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 near mile marker 4. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ST. CHARLES...ORLEANS...SOUTHERN ST. TAMMANY...EAST CENTRAL TERREBONNE...CENTRAL LAFOURCHE...JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 141 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Abita Springs to Montegut. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Houma, Slidell, Covington, Cut Off, Metairie, Hahnville, Marrero, Chalmette, Galliano, Avondale, Larose, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan and Westwego. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 214 and 256, and between mile markers 260 and 273. Interstate 12 between mile markers 59 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 10. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...NORTHERN ST. CHARLES AND NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON PARISHES At 111 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Laplace to Paradis. Movement was east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Avondale, Metairie, Hahnville, Laplace, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Montz, Luling, River Ridge, Boutte, Ama, Destrehan, St. Rose, Killona, Norco, Paradis, Elmwood, Bridge City and Taft. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 230. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until noon CDT. * At 952 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Avondale, Metairie, Marrero, Hahnville, Harvey, Timberlane, Laplace, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Waggaman, River Ridge, Ama, St. Rose, Elmwood, Bridge City, Luling and Destrehan. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 215 and 243. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 10. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Assumption Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Assumption, Jefferson, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Assumption; Jefferson; St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1231 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Reserve, Laplace, Hahnville, Gramercy, Lutcher, Edgard, Killona, Wallace, Montz, Taft, Garyville, South Vacherie, North Vacherie, Norco, Paradis, New Sarpy, Boutte, Destrehan, Bayou Gauche and Luling. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 04:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 243 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Avondale, Marrero, Harvey, Hahnville, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Laplace, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, River Ridge, Waggaman, Elmwood, Bridge City, Ama and St. Rose. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.