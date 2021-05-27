Cancel
Longs, SC

Sun forecast for Longs — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LONGS, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Longs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Longs, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Myrtle Beach, SCmyhorrynews.com

Rain to dissipate, sunshine to return for final weekend of Spring Rally

Expected rain into Thursday is forecast to clear up before the weekend as the Myrtle Beach Spring Rally is underway. The National Weather Service in Wilmington predicts rain chances will decrease significantly over the next 48 hours and that 90% chance of rain expected Wednesday will decrease to 20 percent by Thursday night, making way for mostly sunny skies all weekend long.