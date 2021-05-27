Pembroke Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Target Area: Robeson SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROBESON AND NORTHWESTERN BLADEN COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT At 344 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm near St. Pauls, or 11 miles east of Red Springs, moving southeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include St. Pauls, Smiths, Rex, Howellsville, Bladen Community College, Tolarsville, Duart, Butters, Tobermory, Ruskin, White Oak, Barker Ten Mile, Parkton, Rennert, Dublin, Tar Heel and Lumber Bridge.