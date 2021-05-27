Cancel
Laurel, DE

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Laurel

Cover picture for the article(LAUREL, DE) A sunny Thursday is here for Laurel, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Laurel (DE) Weather Channel

Laurel Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Laurel: Sunday, May 30: Periods of rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;
Laurel, DE
Laurel (DE) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Laurel’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Laurel: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Laurel, DE
Laurel (DE) Weather Channel

Laurel forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Laurel: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers;
Laurel, DE
Laurel (DE) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Laurel

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Laurel: Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;Friday, May 7: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night;Saturday, May 8: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;Sunday, May 9: Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night;
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent A SHOWER WILL AFFECT WESTERN SUSSEX...SOUTHWESTERN KENT AND SOUTHEASTERN CAROLINE COUNTIES At 433 PM EDT, a shower was located over Smithville, or 12 miles northeast of Hurlock, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel, Federalsburg, Milton, Bridgeville, Delmar, Ellendale, Smithville, Agner, Sycamore, Andrewsville, Blades, Greenwood, Bethel and Farmington. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware Beaches A SHOWER WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTY At 353 PM EDT, a shower was located near Selbyville, or 11 miles northwest of Ocean City, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Selbyville, Dagsboro, Millville, Ocean View, Frankford and South Bethany. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.