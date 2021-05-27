Cancel
District Heights, MD

District Heights is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

District Heights (MD) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in District Heights. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

District Heights Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in District Heights: Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Rain showers then light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
District Heights forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in District Heights: Friday, May 14: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers;
Severe Weather Statement issued for Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Prince Georges THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA...CENTRAL PRINCE GEORGES AND NORTHEASTERN CHARLES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for District of Columbia...and southern and central Maryland. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of northern Charles, eastern Prince Georges, southern Anne Arundel, and northern Calvert Counties in Maryland.