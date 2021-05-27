Thursday has sun for Bennettsville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dillon; Marlboro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROBESON...NORTHWESTERN DILLON AND MARLBORO COUNTIES At 612 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mccoll, or near Laurinburg, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bennettsville, Pembroke, Maxton, Mccoll, Rowland, Clio, Raemon, Wallace, Wakulla, Chavistown, Purvis, Prospect, Dunbar, Minturn, Elrod, Gibson, Blenheim, Mcdonald, Tatum and Raynham. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH