Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bennettsville, SC

Thursday has sun for Bennettsville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Bennettsville (SC) Weather Channel
Bennettsville (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BENNETTSVILLE, SC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Bennettsville (SC) Weather Channel

Bennettsville (SC) Weather Channel

Bennettsville, SC
296
Followers
488
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennettsville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Picnic#Inspiration#Gathering Sizes#Snacks#Nws Data#Experimentation#Today#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bennettsville, SCPosted by
Bennettsville (SC) Weather Channel

Bennettsville forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bennettsville: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Bennettsville, SCPosted by
Bennettsville (SC) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Bennettsville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bennettsville: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Bennettsville, SCheraldadvocate.com

Stormy weather hits the county

A storm Tuesday evening left trees and power lines down throughout the county. Marlboro County Emergency Management and E911 Director Steve Akers said there were numerous trees and a few power lines down, especially in the Wallace area and Hwy 38S. There were no reports of trees on houses. Above, utility employees worked to remove trees from power lines on Hamlet Highway. Right, the storm took down a tree on Parsonage Street in Bennettsville. Photo by Jacqueline Hough.
Darlington County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg ELEVATED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty W TO NW winds will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon through early this evening. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, potentially to quickly become uncontrollable. Elevated fire danger conditions may also redevelop on Saturday.
Darlington County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Darlington, Florence, Marion, Marlboro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Target Area: Darlington; Florence; Marion; Marlboro SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROBESON...FLORENCE DILLON...SOUTHEASTERN DARLINGTON...NORTHWESTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN MARLBORO COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 625 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oak Grove to 6 miles west of Woods Bay State Park. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Florence, Marion, Dillon, Darlington, Mullins, Timmonsville, Latta, Pamplico, Quinby, Lake View, Sellers, Fork, Blue Brick, Zion, Mars Bluff, Brownsville, Cartersville, Florence Darlington Technical College Main Campus, New Hope and Sardis. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern North Carolina...and northeastern South Carolina.
Darlington County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darlington, Marlboro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Darlington; Marlboro The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Darlington County in northeastern South Carolina Marlboro County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cassatt, or 16 miles northeast of Camden, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Bennettsville, Hartsville, Clio, North Hartsville, Dovesville, Mont Clare, Auburn, Wallace, Clyde, Chavistown, Floyd, Dunbar, Kellytown, Society Hill, Blenheim, Tatum and Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Dillon County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dillon, Marlboro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dillon; Marlboro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROBESON...NORTHWESTERN DILLON AND MARLBORO COUNTIES At 612 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mccoll, or near Laurinburg, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bennettsville, Pembroke, Maxton, Mccoll, Rowland, Clio, Raemon, Wallace, Wakulla, Chavistown, Purvis, Prospect, Dunbar, Minturn, Elrod, Gibson, Blenheim, Mcdonald, Tatum and Raynham. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH