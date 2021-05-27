Thursday has sun for Bennettsville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Darlington; Marlboro The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Darlington County in northeastern South Carolina Marlboro County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cassatt, or 16 miles northeast of Camden, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Bennettsville, Hartsville, Clio, North Hartsville, Dovesville, Mont Clare, Auburn, Wallace, Clyde, Chavistown, Floyd, Dunbar, Kellytown, Society Hill, Blenheim, Tatum and Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH