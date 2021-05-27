Cancel
Ridgeland, SC

Ridgeland Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ridgeland (SC) Weather Channel
Ridgeland (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Ridgeland: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Allendale; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to drop into the 25 to 30 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia this afternoon into the early evening. At the same time south winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge and Fort Stewart areas. It also includes, but is not limited to communities in and near Moncks Corner, Summerville, Walterboro, Statesboro and Hinesville.