Quincy, FL

Weather Forecast For Quincy

Quincy (FL) Weather Channel
Quincy (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Quincy: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Get weather-ready — Quincy’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Quincy: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Take advantage of Sunday sun in Quincy

(QUINCY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Quincy. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Inland Bay, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 08:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Bay; Jackson; Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN BAY AND NORTHERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...NORTHWESTERN GADSDEN AND NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA...WESTERN DECATUR AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 1030 AM EDT/930 AM CDT/ At 947 AM EDT/847 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ashford to 6 miles west of Marianna to 14 miles southeast of Vernon. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Donalsonville, Blountstown, Marianna, Bainbridge, Chattahoochee, Malone, Sneads, Bristol, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Iron City, Brinson, Bascom, Rock Bluff, Moose Pond and Clarksville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for southeastern Alabama...Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia.