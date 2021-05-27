Cancel
Blytheville, AR

Weather Forecast For Blytheville

Blytheville (AR) Weather Channel
Blytheville (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Blytheville: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Blytheville, AR
Blytheville (AR) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Blytheville

(BLYTHEVILLE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blytheville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Mississippi County, ARJonesboro Sun

Benson: Weather puts cotton planting behind

BLYTHEVILLE — Only a little cotton has been planted in Mississippi County thus far, according to Ray Benson. “We’ve only just gotten started this week,” said the Mississippi County Extension Agency staff chair. “It’s been too wet ... I would say they [the growers] are behind where they would like to be.”
Craighead County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR Northwestern Poinsett County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas At 334 PM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing penny to pea size hail and winds 45 mph was located along a line extending from Monette to near Weiner. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in northwestern Poinsett...southeastern Craighead and northwestern Mississippi Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Mississippi County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mississippi The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Dyer County in western Tennessee North central Lauderdale County in western Tennessee * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 347 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Blytheville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Blytheville, Gosnell, Dell, Burdette, Ashport, Barr, Calumet, Dearman, Barfield, O`Donnell Bend, Tomato, Tuckertown, Burton, Hickman, Lens Ford, Number Nine, Armorel, Huffman, Cole Ridge and Lightfoot. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Mississippi County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mississippi A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHWESTERN DYER AND NORTH CENTRAL LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 403 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blytheville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Gosnell, Burdette, Ashport, Barr, Hickman, Barfield, Lens Ford, O`Donnell Bend, Tomato, Tuckertown, Burton, Number Nine, Armorel, Huffman, Lightfoot, Yarbro, Chic, Luckett and Chickasaw National Wildlife Refuge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Blytheville, AR
Blytheville (AR) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Blytheville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BLYTHEVILLE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blytheville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Clay County, ARweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Crittenden County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Cross, Mississippi, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Mississippi; St. Francis A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR Northeastern St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Cross County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Tipton County in western Tennessee Southwestern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee Shelby County in western Tennessee At 310 AM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing winds at least 40 mph was located along a line extending from near Fulton to near Simsboro. Movement was east at 45 mph. People in northeastern St. Francis...southeastern Cross southwestern Mississippi...Crittenden...Tipton...southwestern Lauderdale and Shelby Counties should monitor this storm closely.