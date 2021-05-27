Waycross Weather Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Warning GAC025-127-229-299-305-121900- /O.NEW.KJAX.SV.W.0075.210512T1814Z-210512T1900Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Jacksonville FL 214 PM EDT Wed May 12 2021 The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia... Central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia... Brantley County in southeastern Georgia... East central Ware County in southeastern Georgia... Southern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia... * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackshear, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Offerman, Thalmann, Braganza, Raybon, Waynesville, Atkinson and Mount Pleasant. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && LAT...LON 3155 8169 3155 8168 3120 8166 3114 8226 3140 8226 3156 8170 TIME...MOT...LOC 1814Z 260DEG 24KT 3128 8213 HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH $$ SHASHY.