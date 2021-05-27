Cancel
Waycross, GA

Waycross Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Waycross: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Get weather-ready — Waycross’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Waycross: Monday, May 10: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 13: Chance Rain Showers;
Glynn County, GAwbyz94.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Inland Glynn, Northern Ware, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Brantley; Inland Glynn; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GLYNN...PIERCE NORTHERN BRANTLEY...NORTHEASTERN WARE AND WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT * At 201 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blackshear, moving east at 35 mph. * Penny size hail and winds in excess of 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Waycross, Jesup, Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Gardi, Screven, Offerman, Boggy Bay and Raybon.
Camden County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Camden; Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NASSAU...NORTH CENTRAL BAKER...SOUTHWESTERN CAMDEN...SOUTHEASTERN WARE AND CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT * At 342 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms 11 miles south of Stephen Foster State Park, moving east at 30 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Hilliard, Folkston and Kings Ferry.
Clinch County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinch, Echols, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clinch; Echols; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Baker County in northeastern Florida Northeastern Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida Southeastern Echols County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Ware County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Clinch County in southeastern Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Jasper, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jasper, Fargo, Belmont and Needmore. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Glynn, Pierce, Ware, Wayne by NWS

Clinch County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clinch; Ware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BAKER...NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN WARE AND SOUTHEASTERN CLINCH COUNTIES At 327 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fargo, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fargo. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Appling County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Northern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis; Northern Ware SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COFFEE...EAST CENTRAL ATKINSON...NORTH CENTRAL WARE...BACON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND APPLING COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT * At 105 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Green to near Nicholls to near Pearson. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Baxley, Alma, Surrency, Nicholls, West Green, New Lacy, Pine Grove and Bickley.
Peachtree City, GAhometownheadlines.com

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Storms should start around midday today with the threat lasting most of the night. Flash flood watch continues; another 1.5 inches of rain due. Updates all day.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of North Georgia and portions of central Georgia until 2 a.m. Wednesday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts have already occurred across portions of the watch area. Heavy rainfall this evening could produce additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches in some areas. On Tuesday, additional showers and thunderstorms are forecast which would easily allow for efficient runoff and flash flooding potential given saturated soils. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures.
Atkinson County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Echols, Southern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Echols; Southern Ware SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN ECHOLS...SOUTHEASTERN ATKINSON...CENTRAL WARE AND CLINCH COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM EDT * At 1131 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Willacoochee to near Pavo. Movement was east at 50 mph. * Wind gusts around 50 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Waycross, Homerville, Argyle, Statenville, Du Pont, Boggy Bay, Mayday, Manor, Cogdell and Braganza.
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Clinch, Echols, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Brantley; Clinch; Echols; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Southern Ware SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NASSAU NORTHWESTERN BAKER...COLUMBIA...SUWANNEE...HAMILTON...SOUTHWESTERN CAMDEN...ECHOLS...SOUTH CENTRAL BRANTLEY...SOUTHEASTERN WARE SOUTHEASTERN CLINCH AND CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM EDT * At 101 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Race Pond to near Suwannee River State Park. Movement was south at 35 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Lake City, Live Oak, Jasper, Hilliard, Folkston, Jennings, White Springs, Fargo, Stephen Foster State Park and Suwannee River State Park.
Appling County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis; Pierce; Ware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COFFEE...NORTHWESTERN PIERCE...ATKINSON NORTHWESTERN WARE...BACON...EASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND APPLING COUNTIES At 1153 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pearson to near Nicholls to near Hazlehurst, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baxley, Hazlehurst, Alma, Pearson, Graham, Plant Hatch, Nicholls, Pebble Hill, Jamestown and Dixie Union. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH