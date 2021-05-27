Weather Forecast For Palatka

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Western Marion; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA NORTHEASTERN MARION AND SOUTHWESTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT * At 716 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Citra, moving east at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Fort McCoy, Citra, Lake Delancy, Sparr, Cross Creek, Anthony, Orange Springs, Reddick, Hog Valley and Lowell.