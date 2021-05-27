Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palatka, FL

Weather Forecast For Palatka

Posted by 
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Palatka: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Palatka, FL
358
Followers
480
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palatka, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Palatka, FLPosted by
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Palatka’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Palatka: Thursday, May 13: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Flagler County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN FLAGLER SOUTHEASTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT * At 421 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Juniper Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Crescent City, Juniper Springs, Lynne, Andalusia and Georgetown.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Western Marion; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA NORTHEASTERN MARION AND SOUTHWESTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT * At 716 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Citra, moving east at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Fort McCoy, Citra, Lake Delancy, Sparr, Cross Creek, Anthony, Orange Springs, Reddick, Hog Valley and Lowell.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua, Western Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA AND WEST CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT * At 229 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near University Of Florida, or near Gainesville, moving east at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Interlachen, Melrose, Hawthorne, University Of Florida, Rochelle, Melrose Landing, Orange Heights, Gainesville Airport and Newnans Lake.
Flagler County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Flagler County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 118 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crescent City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Crescent City and Lake Como. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH