Weather Forecast For Palatka

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN FLAGLER SOUTHEASTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT * At 421 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Juniper Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Crescent City, Juniper Springs, Lynne, Andalusia and Georgetown.