Effective: 2021-05-06 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anson; Cumberland; Davidson; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph; Richmond; Scotland; Stanly INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty northwesterly winds will result in elevated fire danger conditions Friday afternoon through early Friday evening. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, increasing the danger of a wildfire. Elevated fire danger conditions may also be experienced on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.