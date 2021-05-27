Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson, NC

Henderson Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Henderson (NC) Weather Channel
Henderson (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Henderson: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Henderson (NC) Weather Channel

Henderson (NC) Weather Channel

Henderson, NC
409
Followers
471
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Henderson, NCPosted by
Henderson (NC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Henderson

(HENDERSON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Henderson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Henderson, NCPosted by
Henderson (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(HENDERSON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Henderson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Granville County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Granville, Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are capable of knocking down small or weakened trees and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Granville; Vance; Warren A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT VANCE...WESTERN WARREN...EASTERN GRANVILLE...NORTH CENTRAL WAKE AND NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 430 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oxford to 6 miles north of RDU International. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Henderson, Oxford, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Warrenton, Wake Forest, Franklinton, Norlina, Kittrell and Youngsville.
Edgecombe County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Sampson, Vance by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 12:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Johnston; Nash; Sampson; Vance; Warren; Wayne; Wilson A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WAYNE...SOUTHEASTERN VANCE...SOUTHERN WARREN...NASH...CENTRAL SAMPSON...EDGECOMBE HALIFAX...WILSON...EASTERN JOHNSTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 1257 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Louisburg to 8 miles northwest of Fremont to 10 miles south of Clinton. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Goldsboro, Roanoke Rapids, Tarboro, Clinton, Nashville, Louisburg, Halifax, Wilson and Mount Olive.