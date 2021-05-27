Henderson Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are capable of knocking down small or weakened trees and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Granville; Vance; Warren A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT VANCE...WESTERN WARREN...EASTERN GRANVILLE...NORTH CENTRAL WAKE AND NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 430 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oxford to 6 miles north of RDU International. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Henderson, Oxford, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Warrenton, Wake Forest, Franklinton, Norlina, Kittrell and Youngsville.