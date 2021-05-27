Thunder Hawk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
THUNDER HAWK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 42 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- 8 to 23 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.