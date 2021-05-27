Rose Daily Weather Forecast
ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
