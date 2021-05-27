Cancel
Rose, NE

Rose Daily Weather Forecast

Rose Dispatch
 4 days ago

ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aDFXWwk00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Rose, NE
ABOUT

With Rose Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

