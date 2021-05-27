Rose Daily Weather Forecast

ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 35 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 60 °F, low 43 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 63 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



