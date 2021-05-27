Cancel
Lily Bay Township, ME

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday's sunny forecast in Lily Bay Township

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 4 days ago

(LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lily Bay Township:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aDFXV4100

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 34 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lily Bay Twp, ME
With Lily Bay Twp Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

