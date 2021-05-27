Cancel
Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(LAWSON, AR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lawson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aDFXTIZ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lawson, AR
ABOUT

With Lawson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lawson, ARPosted by
Lawson Voice

Daily Weather Forecast For Lawson

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lawson: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, June 2: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 3: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Lawson, ARPosted by
Lawson Voice

Get weather-ready — Lawson’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lawson: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Lawson, ARPosted by
Lawson Voice

Your 4-day forecast for Lawson

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lawson: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 48 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 81.3 feet. * Flood stage is 79.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will stay near a stage of 81.3 feet through Tuesday. However, additional rain is forecast. Continue to monitor future forecasts for any updates. * Impact...At 80.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs at this level. Levee gates should be closed to prevent the river from backing into Calion Lake. Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. There is wide coverage of flooding in the river bottoms. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 81.3 Mon 9 AM 81.3 81.3 81.4 81.4 1 PM 5/20
Ashley County, ARweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * Until Saturday evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 70.2 feet. * Flood stage is 70.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Sunday was 70.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain near a crest of 70.2 feet for at least several days.
Lawson, ARPosted by
Lawson Voice

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Lawson

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lawson: Wednesday, May 12: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Lawson, ARPosted by
Lawson Voice

Rainy forecast for Lawson? Jump on it!

(LAWSON, AR) Monday is set to be rainy in Lawson, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Columbia County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Columbia; Union FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Columbia County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Columbia; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES...UNION AND NORTHERN CLAIBORNE PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 814 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Huttig to near Haynesville. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Huttig, Junction City, Farmerville, Haynesville, Bernice, Atlanta, Cooley, Marion, Lisbon, Felsenthal, Spearsville, Lillie, Hew Hope, Antioch, Aurelle, Oakland, Linville, Haile, Taylorville and Summerfield. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Arkansas...and north central and northwestern Louisiana.