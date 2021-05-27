Grand Rapids Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then widespread frost during night
- High 50 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
