Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, ND

Grand Rapids Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Bulletin
Grand Rapids Bulletin
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aDFXQeO00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then widespread frost during night

    • High 50 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Rapids Bulletin

Grand Rapids Bulletin

Grand Rapids, ND
0
Followers
42
Post
16
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Rapids Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nd Lrb#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Slight Chance Rain#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Grand Rapids, NDPosted by
Grand Rapids Bulletin

Take advantage of Monday sun in Grand Rapids

(GRAND RAPIDS, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Rapids. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Grand Rapids, NDPosted by
Grand Rapids Bulletin

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(GRAND RAPIDS, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Rapids. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.