Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 4 days ago

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yuma Proving Ground. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yuma Proving Ground:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aDFXPlf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yuma Proving Ground, AZ
