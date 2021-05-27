Cancel
Clayton Lake, ME

Clayton Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Clayton Lake Updates
Clayton Lake Updates
 4 days ago

CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aDFXO8A00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 29 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 58 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clayton Lake, ME
