Clayton Lake Daily Weather Forecast
CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 53 °F, low 29 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 53 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 58 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.