Clayton Lake Daily Weather Forecast

CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 53 °F, low 29 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 53 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 58 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



