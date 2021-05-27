Daily Weather Forecast For Yeehaw Junction

YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 93 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 93 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



