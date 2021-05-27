Cancel
Winton, MN

Winton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Winton News Beat
 4 days ago

WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night

    • High 52 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

