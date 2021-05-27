Victory Daily Weather Forecast
VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night
- High 60 °F, low 35 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
