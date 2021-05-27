Cancel
Victory, VT

Victory Daily Weather Forecast

Victory News Alert
 4 days ago

VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aDFXLTz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night

    • High 60 °F, low 35 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

