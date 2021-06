As India continues to grapple with the second wave of COVID-19, the added threats of fungal infections have been lurking over many parts of the country. Many states have already witnessed a sharp rise in the number of Mucormycosis—commonly called black fungus—cases over the past few weeks. Besides black fungus, a few cases of another fungal infection, informally known as white fungus, also emerged from Patna (Bihar) and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) last week.