Sawyers Bar, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Sawyers Bar

Posted by 
Sawyers Bar Daily
Sawyers Bar Daily
 4 days ago

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aDFXJiX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sawyers Bar Daily

Sawyers Bar Daily

Sawyers Bar, CA
ABOUT

With Sawyers Bar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

