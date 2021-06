Loans Bad Credit Online – RBI Monetary Policy: Firefight Redux. Of the two policy arms of the government, fiscal and monetary, the former is squarely on the frontline in the war against Covid-19. The RBI has to ensure that the fiscal weapons are in fine fettle and the government – both states and centre – can spend freely on healthcare and vaccination without fretting about the macroeconomic consequences of large budget deficits. It is likely that they will overshoot their fiscal targets this year. The consolidated cost of vaccination, for one thing, is likely to go up from Rs 35,000 crore that the central government budgeted as states procure their own vaccines at significantly higher prices than were initially assumed.