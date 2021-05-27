Cancel
'Only Thing Before Me is Covid, Controlling It My Priority': Yediyurappa on Replacement Rumours

samachar-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBengaluru: With speculations rife that some attempts were on within the ruling BJP to replace him, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting the interests of the people were his only priorities now. In a veiled attack on those trying to exert pressure for unseating him, he said those who had gone to Delhi have been sent back with answers as he asserted that addressing the COVID situation should be the priority of all Ministers and legislators.

samachar-news.com
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Delhi CM Will Continue to Demand Covid Vaccines Despite Attack by BJP: Sisodia

BJP leaders “criticise and abuse” Arvind Kejriwal whenever he works for the people, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Monday, while asserting that the chief minister will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines, despite the attack on him by the ruling party at the Centre. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda have “criticsed and abused” Kejriwal as he has started demanding more vaccines for Delhi, he said.
Public Healthptcnews.tv

Coronavirus: With 623 new cases, Delhi positivity rate 0.88 percent

Coronavirus Delhi Updates: The daily new cases of coronavirus in Delhi have maintained the downward trend as the national capital on Tuesday recorded only 623 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Giving coronavirus updates, the Health Department stated that Delhi reported 623 new cases of coronavirus (positivity...
Indiasamachar-news.com

Matoshree Has Closed Doors for Us, We Did Not Sever Ties: Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that it is the Shiv Sena leadership which has turned its back on the BJP. Fadnavis, speaking to the media here, was replying to the question if he would visit `Matoshree’, the Mumbai residence of Sena president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, next.
Politicsraleighnews.net

Mamata reiterates support to Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reiterated her support to her newly appointed Chief Advisor Alapan Bandyopadhyay and said the state government will always stand beside him after the Centre issued a show-cause notice to him under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Indiaraleighnews.net

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee defends Alapan Bandyopadhyay

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 2 (ANI): Hitting out at Centre for issuing a showcause notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Chief Advisor Alapan Bandyopadhyay under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday questioned why are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are not prosecuted for the same.
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

Alapan Bandyopadhyay left without attending the review meet

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): West Bengal former Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was not present when Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached for the briefing in Paschim Medinipur on May 28 to take stock of the post-cyclonic situation and left without attending the review meeting, said official sources on Wednesday.
Indiasamachar-news.com

SIT Fails to Record Former CM Kamal Nath’s Statement

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the ‘honey trap’ case in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday could not record a statement of state Congress president Kamal Nath as he was not available in Bhopal, an official said. The ‘honey-trap scandal, which came to light in 2019, was an organised racket wherein a gang used to lure rich and high-placed people using young women and later blackmail them threatening to release objectionable content such as intimate videos and screenshots of social media chats. The young women were brought to Bhopal through trafficking, police had said.
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Delhi govt to launch mega plantation drive

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the Delhi government will launch a mega plantation drive on the occasion of World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually on June 5. Rai said that this year, the Delhi government will plant around 33 lakh saplings...
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

Exercise to end discord in Punjab Congress is underway

By Siddharth SharmaNew Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Congress high command has employed full force to end the dispute in the Punjab Congress with the formation of a high-level committee by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Behind the scenes, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also taken the lead.
Indiasamachar-news.com

Deve Gowda Celebrates 25th Year of Taking Oath as PM, Says Can’t Retire

June 1, 1996, is an important date in the history of modern Karnataka. Haradanahalli Doddegowda Deve Gowda or HD Deve Gowda took oath as the Prime Minister of India on that day. His overnight elevation to the highest executive post in the country was totally unexpected. That’s because he had...
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Maharashtra: BJP MLA, 60 others booked for violating COVID norms

MUMBAI: ABJP MLA and 60 others were booked for allegedly violating COVID rules during the pre-wedding ceremony of the MLA's daughter in Bhosari near Pune on Tuesday. A video of the MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mahesh Landge has gone viral on social media where he is seen dancing with others. Cases...
Societysamachar-news.com

In Bharatpur Royal Family Feud, Son Accuses MLA Father Of Turning Violent

A royal family dispute in Rajasthan has stirred the state. Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh, son of former Maharaja of Bharatpur, has come under fire from his own son Anirudh Singh. His son has accused him of turning “violent” against his mother, and said the former Rajasthan minister has destroyed the...
Indiakashmirdespatch.com

Are there 2 Chief Secretaries in J&K, wonders Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, June 1, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday wondered if there are two chief secretaries in Jammu and Kashmir. “Two chief secretaries in J&K, an administration split between loyalists of the outgoing CS & others who want to get on with their work but can’t figure out what’s going on. So much for good governance & accountability,” Abdullah tweeted.
Politicshornobserver.com

Somalia to delist civil servants and security officials from poll agency - Minister

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Horn Observer) Somalia government on Tuesday promised to remove government's civil servants and members of the armed forces from the electoral commissions after unveiling a list of 67 disputed members both at federal and regional levels, following complaints by the council of the presidential candidates, the leaders of Somalia's upper and lower houses, officials said.
Indiasamachar-news.com

Mamata Banerjee threatened to boycott PM Narendra Modi over Suvendu Adhikari, says Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar | India News

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday (June 1) stirred a controversy by saying ‘ego prevailed over public service’ on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting to review post-cyclone damages on May 28. Terming the Governor’s comment ‘unfortunate’, the ruling party in the state...