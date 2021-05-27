‘Only Thing Before Me is Covid, Controlling It My Priority’: Yediyurappa on Replacement Rumours

Bengaluru: With speculations rife that some attempts were on within the ruling BJP to replace him, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting the interests of the people were his only priorities now. In a veiled attack on those trying to exert pressure for unseating him, he said those who had gone to Delhi have been sent back with answers as he asserted that addressing the COVID situation should be the priority of all Ministers and legislators.