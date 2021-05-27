Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Sonam Kapoor Treats Her Fans with Timeless Picture From Her Childhood Days

samachar-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s latest social media post is winning over the internet. The actress dropped a throwback picture from her childhood on her Instagram handle. In the timeless picture, little Sonam can be seen in her father Anil Kapoor’s arms while her sister Rhea is with Sunita Kapoor.

samachar-news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Purab Kohli
Person
Anil Kapoor
Person
Sonam Kapoor
Person
Anurag Kashyap
Person
Rhea Kapoor
Person
Juhi Chawla
Person
Vinay Pathak
Person
Vikramaditya Motwane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bollywood#Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor#Childhood#Throwback Pictures#Actress Juhi Chawla#Priceless Moments#Proud Parents#London#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipsshethepeople.tv

8 Bollywood Moms We Share A Love-Hate Relationship With

Bollywood moms: Over the years, Bollywood has introduced us to various shades of motherhood. There are Bollywood moms we have loved and those we haven’t. Surprisingly, there are also mothers we loved and hated at the same time. We admired them for being caring and sympathetic but hated because they were flawed. However, these ‘flaws’ brought their characters to life. These imperfections made them seem ‘real people’ and not mere characters.
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Collage on Crossing 5 Decades in Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan has won millions of hearts with his acting over a period of five decades. He also keeps sharing various pictures and videos from his life and career with his fans. On Sunday, he took to Instagram to post a collage of his roles from different movies as he completed 52 years in the Hindi film industry. The poster had photographs of some of his best characters played every year since he made his debut in 1969.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Neetu Kapoor shares throwback photos

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor on Sunday, in a new social media post, talked about the 'circle of life' and shared throwback photos of granddaughter Samara Sahni with grandfather Rishi Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani in her grandfather Raj Kapoor's lap. Neetu took...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Malaika Arora talks about her COVID recovery journey

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September 2020, in a new social media post on Monday, opened up and spoke at length about her recovery experience from the deadly virus, saying it was "not easy". The 47-year-old star took to...
Celebritiestelugubulletin.com

Arjun Kapoor buys a swanky sky-villa for Malaika Arora!

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for quite some time now. The couple never misses a chance to leave people amazed with their adorable relationship goals.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Olivia Rodrigo launches her first album and her fans make it a trend in networks

Music critics and her fans praised the new album, ‘Sour,’ after the Californian singer released her first single, ‘Drivers license’ in January. “This album is literally (for) NO SKIPPING (songs)! #SOUROlivia masterpiece, ”Joy Wilson tweeted. The singer, who composed most of the songs on her new album, released ‘Drivers license’...
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

Paresh Rawal Birthday: Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty & other Bollywood celebs pour in wishes; see pics, video

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal turned 66 on Sunday. The actor has been receiving lots of love and wishes on his special day. His friends and colleagues from the industry also poured in their wishes for the versatile star. Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Suniel Shetty, and many other celebrities wished the actor on social media platforms. Shilpa Shetty shared a hilarious throwback video from the sets of her upcoming film, Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Coleen Nolan confuses fans with new addition to her home

Coleen Nolan just gave us major interior inspiration when she unveiled her brand new sofa on Friday, but fans were left confused by the latest addition to her Cheshire home. The Loose Women star shared a snap of her gorgeous leather settee complete with an array of patterned cushions. She wrote: "I just love love love my Ariana sofa from @furniturevillage! Great service lovely people! Good deals! Thank you so much! X"
MoviesComicBook

WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Debunks Her Favorite Agatha Fan Theory

Mephisto this, Mephisto that. When WandaVision has still airing new episodes, most of the Marvel fandom watching the show was hoping to see the demonic character appear. By the time all was said and done, Mephisto's appearance wasn't in the cards no matter how much of the fanbase was holding out hope. In fact, WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn was even one of those fans taking in as many fan theories as possible from week to week. In a virtual chat in support of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Hahn officially debunked any connection between her character Agatha Harkness and Marvel's equivalency to the Prince of Darkness.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Porsha Williams Was On Amazon Live And Fans Are Proud Of Her

Porsha Williams told her fans that she would be on Amazon live and people were extremely proud of her. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account. ‘I will be on @amazonlive today at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT! Make sure to join meeeeee today! ⁠ P.S. Remember Pampered By Porsha is now available on Amazon 💜’ Porsha captioned her post.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Fans Are Loving Her Hilarious Cooking Show Parody

Giada De Laurentis may be serious when it comes to her cooking, but she also knows how to have fun with it, too. See her 2015 appearance in a hilarious "Funny or Die" segment that joked about cooking Thanksgiving foods such as Pop Rocks-topped mashed potatoes. It seems her sense of humor is still as strong as ever. This week, the Food Network star shared a video to her Instagram that has some fans rolling over with laughter. The video features a trailer for a pretend new cooking show, called "Giada Hires an Assistant to Work with Her at Her House," which explores De Laurentiis' challenges working with a new uncompromising assistant named Sebastian (played by a young child). "What I've been missing is someone to be my bad cop," Giada explains to the camera. "That's what Sebastian does ... but we're still working out some of the kinks."
Musicnuevoculture.com

Ariana Grande Surprises Her Fans With Her Marriage From Dalton Gomez

The megastar Ariana Grande has married her long-time boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony. Sources have also stated that the wedding took place on Grande’s property in Montecito, and the couple has invited less than 20 people. Ariana’s fiance, Dalton, is a California-born luxury real estate agent....
Celebritieslehren.com

Anupam Kher’s Mother Dulari Talks About Dilip Kumar And Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher often shares videos of himself and his mother Dulari having candid conversations. In one of the recently uploaded videos, Anupam Kher’s mother was seen getting nostalgic as she talked about Dilip Kumar. She even mentioned Sridevi, Akshay Kumar and Satish Kaushik and had all the nice things to say about them.
Musicloopnews.com

Shenseea celebrates Yeng Day, treats loyal fans

Shenseea celebrated Yeng Day to celebrate the anniversary of the release of ShenYeng Anthem. Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea celebrated her fans on Thursday, May 20 with her first Yeng Day. That day marked the anniversary of her song, ShenYeng Anthem, a female-empowerment record in which she urges women not to...
Music1057kokz.com

Cher’s birthday present to her fans: A biopic is in the works

Cher, who marks her 75th birthday today, has already seen her life inspire the 2018 musical The Cher Show, but now she’ll be getting the biopic treatment — courtesy of Universal and Oscar-winning Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth, she confirmed Wednesday on Twitter. The iconic entertainer rose from pop success...