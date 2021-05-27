Chinook and Cayuse passes to open by the holiday weekend

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Good news for drivers hoping for a scenic trip over the long Memorial Day weekend: the Chinook and Cayuse passes through Mount Rainier National Park will reopen to drivers for the season this Friday.

The Washington Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that maintenance crews were in the final stages of clearing the roadways to open in time for the holiday weekend, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported.

Starting 8 a.m. on May 28, drivers will be able access state Route 410/Chinook Pass between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, about 12 miles northwest of the summit, and Morse Creek about five miles east of the summit. Drivers will also be able to access state Route 123/Cayuse Pass between Stevens Canyon Road and the SR-410 junction.

Due to ongoing paving work, drivers should still expect delays of up to 20 minutes along SR-123.

Other parts of the park, including Carbon River, Longmire and Paradise, are already open for the season and ready for visitors. However, some parts will reopen later in the summer.

The entrance to the Ohanapecosh Campground will reopen on Saturday, May 29 and the road to Sunrise is expected to reopen July 2, according to WSDOT.