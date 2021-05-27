Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Nella

SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 84 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 86 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 94 °F, low 64 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.