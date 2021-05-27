Cancel
Santa Nella, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Nella

Posted by 
Santa Nella Digest
Santa Nella Digest
 4 days ago

SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aDFXDQB00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Santa Nella Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

