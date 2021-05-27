Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Nella
SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.