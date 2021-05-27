Neena Gupta had only Rs 2000 in her bank account when daughter Masaba was born! | People News

There was a time when actresses weren’t allowed to show their weaknesses to the audience. They had to always put their best foot forward, look pretty and smile. However, times have now drastically changed. Actresses are now candidly talking about things like their mental health and how they battled depression or anxiety. This makes them more relatable than ever. Joining these ranks is a woman whose candidness and humour have floored everyone, including me. In a recent interview, Neena Gupta said that she has battled loneliness most of her life largely because for the longest time she didn’t have a partner. We love her for always keeping it so real.