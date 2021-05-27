Neena Gupta had only Rs 2000 in her bank account when daughter Masaba was born! | People News
Mumbai: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has revealed the anxiety her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, had to go through before giving birth. Masaba took to Instagram to share an excerpt from Neena’s autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’, where the actress talks about having very little money in her account that would be inadequate to afford a C-section delivery. She also talks of how she finally got the money required for her delivery.samachar-news.com