Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Belarus stripped of European track cycling championships

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWStF_0aDFX85n00

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belarus was stripped of hosting next month’s European track cycling championships on Thursday amid an international furor after a passenger jet was diverted to Minsk so a dissident journalist could be arrested.

The European Cycling Union cited the “current international situation” for canceling the event in Minsk scheduled from June 23-27.

European Union leaders called the airplane incident a state-sponsored hijacking. Belarus has been in turmoil since authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory last August in a disputed presidential election.

The EU advised member countries’ airlines this week to avoid Belarus airspace and barred the former Soviet republic’s planes from their airports and airspace.

A Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was told by flight controllers, citing a bomb threat, to land in Minsk on Sunday. A passenger, 26-year-old activist Raman Pratasevich, was taken from the plane.

After European cycling officials said they were “working on finding an alternative solution” for staging the track championships, Lithuania’s government made an offer.

“Lithuania is ready to host” the event, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė wrote on her verified Twitter account. Šimonytė previously called the airplane incident an “act of state terrorism.”

The European Cycling Union replied saying “Dear Prime Minister we would be delighted to develop your proposition.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

468K+
Followers
240K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Cycling#Lithuania#State Terrorism#European Countries#European Union Leaders#Ap#Eu#Twitter#Imonyt#Belarus Airspace#Minsk#Member Countries#Lausanne#Planes#Flight Controllers#Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Sports
Related
Politicscheddar.com

European Union Sanctions Belarus for Diverting Civilian Flight to Arrest Opposition Blogger

Belarus has come under fire after a civilian flight carrying an opposition activist and blogger was diverted and forced to land so the journalist could be arrested on the orders of the country's leader Alexander Lukashenko. The act drew global condemnation and sanctions from the European Union. The host of YouTube's "Oh My World" and a former member of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, Hagar Chemali, joined Cheddar to provide insight on developments in Belarus as well as the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians.
EconomyThe Guardian

France, Italy and Germany vie for post-Brexit deals with UK

France, Italy and Germany, the three leading European powers, are each trying to reach bilateral post-Brexit agreements with the UK, after Britain said it was not interested in closer security and foreign policy cooperation with the EU. The behind-the-scenes discussion at ambassadorial and ministerial levels runs in contrast to some...
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Europeans Threaten to Limit Belarus Air Traffic After 'State Piracy'

KYIV/VILNIUS (Reuters) - European leaders threatened to limit international air traffic over Belarus and possibly target its ground transport as well, after a Ryanair plane was forced to land in an incident denounced by Western countries as "state piracy". Western leaders reached for the strongest language to condemn Sunday's incident,...
LifestylePosted by
CBS News

European Union agrees to sanction Belarus after plane diversion

The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions against Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc. The decision comes amid fury over the nation's forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. In what EU leaders have called a...
Europenysepost.com

European Union to cut air links with Belarus following flight diversion incident

Belarus's opposition called Tuesday for more pressure on strongman Alexander Lukashenko as Europe moved to cut air links with the country over the extraordinary diversion of an airliner and arrest of a dissident on board. Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko sparked global outrage by dispatching a fighter jet Sunday to...
EuropePosted by
WOKV

European planes skirt Belarus amid fury at dissident arrest

MOSCOW — (AP) — European airlines began skirting Belarus on Tuesday at the urging of the European Union, which also imposed new sanctions to punish the ex-Soviet nation's forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. In unusually swift action at a summit in Brussels, EU leaders...
Politicsdividendwealth.co.uk

European Union leaders have already “done” with Belarus: new sanctions are on the way

The heads of European governments decided this Monday night at a summit in Brussels. In addition, they announced new sanctions against Belarusian officials of the organization, in response to the “hijacking” of the plane that detained Belarusian opposition leader Pratasevich. Government leaders also demanded the immediate release of Pratasevic and his girlfriend, Sophia Sabija.
Sportsrandrlife.co.uk

Elite World Hockey Championship. Belarus beat Sweden in the first group match

The favorite in this match was “Terzi Koroni”. Sweden is the 11-time world champion, last time in 2018. On the other hand, although Belarus, despite its regular participation in the World Elite Championship in recent years, two years ago, when it was last played, it was promoted to it from the First Division of the World Cup.
Politicsmagazinebuzz.com

European Union leaders condemn the activities of Belarus

The European Council, meeting at an extraordinary meeting in Brussels on May 24 and 25, clearly condemned the actions of Belarus on Sunday. Ryanair, en route from Athens to Vilnius, was forced to land in Minsk, and opposition activist and journalist Roman Protasevich was arrested. “We believe that the actions...
SportsSwimInfo

Kliment Kolesnikov Surges Toward Stardom at European Championships

Kliment Kolesnikov Surges Toward Stardom at European Championships. An observer following this week’s European Championships in Budapest who was mostly unfamiliar with elite-level swimming would probably assume that Kliment Kolesnikov is the best swimmer in the world, or at least a candidate for that title. Of course, the greater swimming community does not yet consider Kolesnikov on the level of a Caeleb Dressel or Adam Peaty, but Kolesnikov has surely enhanced his profile over the course of his brilliant week.
Protestswcn247.com

Belarusians in Ukraine protest repression in homeland

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusians distraught by an intensifying crackdown on political opposition in their homeland demonstrated against the country's authoritarian president in the capital of neighboring Ukraine. The protest of about 100 people came a week after Belarus sparked outrage in the West by diverting a commercial airline flight over its territory and arresting a dissident journalist who was on board. Belarus claims the diversion was necessary because of a bomb threat. The demonstration in Kyiv on Saturday also marked the anniversary of the arrest of the husband of Belarus’ exiled opposition leader. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya ran against President Alexander Lukashenko in her husband’s place during the country’s August election.
Europeabc17news.com

Russian authorities deny entry to European airlines as EU mulls sanctions on Belarus

At least two European airlines have been refused permission to fly to Moscow by Russian authorities after the carriers requested to fly an alternative route bypassing Belarusian airspace. Russia’s move, underlining Moscow’s support for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime, comes as the European Union mulls fresh sanctions against Belarus following...
PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Turkey's foreign minister Cavusoglu begins visit to Greece

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday began his trip to Greece with an unofficial visit to the northeastern province of Thrace, where most of Greece’s Muslim minority resides. The official part of Cavusoglu’s trip will take place Monday morning, when he will meet with...
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Belarusian editor detained amid crackdown on journalists

KYIV, Ukraine — The chief editor of a popular Internet news site in one of Belarus’ largest cities was detained and his residence searched amid a crackdown on independent journalists and opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Police said Sunday they were investigating Hrodna.life editor Aliaksei Shota on suspicion of...