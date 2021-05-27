Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Primrose, KY

Primrose is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Primrose Digest
Primrose Digest
 4 days ago

(PRIMROSE, KY) A sunny Thursday is here for Primrose, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Primrose:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aDFX7D400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Widespread fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then patchy fog during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Primrose Digest

Primrose Digest

Primrose, KY
5
Followers
50
Post
113
Views
ABOUT

With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Primrose, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Snacks#Patchy Fog#Face#Gathering Sizes#Ky#Nws Data#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Primrose, KYPosted by
Primrose Digest

Primrose Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Primrose: Sunday, May 30: Mostly Cloudy; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Primrose, KYPosted by
Primrose Digest

Forecast: The next 4 days in Primrose

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Primrose: Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Primrose, KYPosted by
Primrose Digest

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(PRIMROSE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Primrose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Primrose, KYPosted by
Primrose Digest

Primrose events calendar

1. Stringer Cellars Wine Dinner; 2. South Fork 25 Mile Overnight Paddle; 3. Veteran Rock Climbing in Red River Gorge; 4. Stuzubi Düsseldorf - Karrieremesse zur Berufsorientierung; 5. Red River Scramble 2021;