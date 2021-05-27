Sandy Valley Daily Weather Forecast
SANDY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
