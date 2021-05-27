Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandy Valley, NV

Sandy Valley Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sandy Valley Daily
Sandy Valley Daily
 4 days ago

SANDY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDFX5Rc00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley, NV
5
Followers
49
Post
356
Views
ABOUT

With Sandy Valley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy Valley, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Nv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sandy Valley, NVPosted by
Sandy Valley Daily

Saturday sun alert in Sandy Valley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sandy Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sandy Valley, NVPosted by
Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sandy Valley: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Sandy Valley, NVPosted by
Sandy Valley Daily

Get weather-ready — Sandy Valley’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sandy Valley: Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;