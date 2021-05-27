Bank of America hikes price target for Nvidia to $750 after earnings beat

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.13.