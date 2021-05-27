City partners with UChicago Crime Lab to launch violence reduction dashboard

Interview: Chief Zibolski Interview with Forum Reporter April Baumgarten on 5.27.21. Chief Zibolski sat down with Forum Reporter April Baumgarten on Thursday, May 27, 2021 to discuss how the department has evolved since the May 30th, 2020 riot. “We’re focused on a culture change in the department…growing community relationships and trust. Prior to my start, our Community Engagement Team did a lot of outreach with various communities who either were involved in the protest activities or had certain issues historically or currently with law enforcement. Those outreach efforts are very important, and we continue to sustain and enhance that across the department. Our new vision, mission, and values embraces the same type of philosophies.” Watch the full interview.