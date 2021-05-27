City partners with UChicago Crime Lab to launch violence reduction dashboard

US-based ATM Security Association has launched its new global Crisis and Crime Management Intelligence System (CCMIS). A crime intelligence database for the ATM industry, CCMIS is a centralised, searchable database of ATM incidents that will help stakeholders in the industry from ATM deployers to security specialists and manufacturers understand current crime trends, methods of attack, crime migration patterns and emerging forms of attack. The database allows members to report an incident, search by location and type, and to pull reports, graphs, and stats.