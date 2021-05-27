Cancel
Pine Grove, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pine Grove

Pine Grove Today
Pine Grove Today
 4 days ago

PINE GROVE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aDFWupR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monday sun alert in Pine Grove — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PINE GROVE, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pine Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.