4-Day Weather Forecast For Pine Grove
PINE GROVE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
