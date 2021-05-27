Thursday rain in Mckenzie Bridge: Ideas to make the most of it

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mckenzie Bridge Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mckenzie Bridge:

Thursday, May 27 Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.