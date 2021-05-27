Cancel
Mckenzie Bridge, OR

Thursday rain in Mckenzie Bridge: Ideas to make the most of it

Mckenzie Bridge Updates
 4 days ago

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mckenzie Bridge Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mckenzie Bridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aDFWnta00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mckenzie Bridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

