$350,000 fraud: US Court orders indefinite detention of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s suspended aide, Bidemi Rufai

By 360aproko News
360aproko.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States District Court for the Western District of Washington at Tacoma, has ordered the indefinite detention of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s aide, Bidemi Rufai who is accused of being involved in $350,000 COVID-19 unemployment fraud in the United States. The Ogun state Governor’s aide was arrested at a US airport...

360aproko.com
State
Washington State
Person
Dapo Abiodun
#Court Orders#Indefinite Detention#State Court#Government Authorities#District Court#Us Court#Esd#Governor Dapo Abiodun#Mr Rufai#Bail#U S District Judge#Review#Tacoma#Amsterdam
Seattle, WAColumbian

Suspect in ESD fraud was a senior Nigerian government aide

SEATTLE — Abidemi Rufai, the Nigerian citizen accused of participating in Washington’s $650 million unemployment fraud last year, reportedly was also a government official in his home state of Ogun. According to European and African media accounts, Rufai was a senior special assistant on housing in the Nigerian state of...
Fraud Crimesnewspotng.com

Gov Abiodun’s Aide Indicted For Wire Fraud, Identity Theft

The suspended aide of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Abidemi Rufai who was arrested May 14, 2021, at JFK Airport in New York, has been indicted for conspiracy, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Acting U.S. Attorney, Tessa M. Gorman, said Rufai was indicted for his scheme to steal...
Chester, SCNews & Reporter

Governor's order ends local mask mandates

Some exceptions had already been made but it now appears the City of Chester’s mask mandate has been eliminated by Governor Henry McMaster. Last June, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City enacted an ordinance mandating that “All persons entering commercial establishments in the city, including but not limited to restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies or other agencies or buildings open to the public shall be required to wear face masks.” Those inside “religious establishments” were not required to wear a mask, though it was recommended. Additionally, “all employees of public establishments and public or commercial transportation in the city must be required by their employers to wear face coverings while having face-to-face interaction with the public.” Those interacting with others outside when a six-foot distance between people was not possible were also required to wear masks.
Africakaftanpost.com

Reinstate sacked nurses, lecturers or meet us in court, SERAP tells el-Rufai

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on Governor Nasir el-Rufai to reinstate sacked nurses and Kaduna State University lecturers. Urging the governor to “immediately end the growing crackdown on workers and protesters in his state,” SERAP said the use of thugs to attack peaceful protesters is a crime against humanity.
U.S. Politicsimperialvalleynews.com

Charges Unsealed Against Former Chadian Diplomats to the U.S. Charged in Connection with International Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

Washington, DC - An indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. was unsealed on May 20, 2021, charging the Republic of Chad’s former Ambassador to the United States and Canada and Chad’s former Deputy Chief of Mission for the United States and Canada with soliciting and accepting a $2 million bribe from a Canadian start-up energy company, and conspiring to launder the bribe payment in order to conceal its true nature.
Africaarise.tv

Nigeria: Rights Group Threatens Legal Action Against Kaduna Governor El-Rufai Over Intimidation of Labour Leaders

A non-governmental organisation, Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) is threatening to take legal action against Nigeria’s northwestern Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and the state government if authorities in the state don’t stop the intimidation of labour leaders. The legal and advocacy organisation is also demanding the Kaduna state...
West University Place, TXwestutx.gov

Governor Abbott's Executive Order GA-36

The City of West University Place has maintained procedures and protocols that adhere to CDC recommendations, in light of Governor Abbott’s latest Executive Order GA-36, the City will no longer require that masks be worn inside City facilities. This change will go into effect Thursday, May 20. West U continues to encourage residents to follow the CDC’s recommendation, which you can find at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/participate-in-activities.html.