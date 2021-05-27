$350,000 fraud: US Court orders indefinite detention of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s suspended aide, Bidemi Rufai

Some exceptions had already been made but it now appears the City of Chester’s mask mandate has been eliminated by Governor Henry McMaster. Last June, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City enacted an ordinance mandating that “All persons entering commercial establishments in the city, including but not limited to restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies or other agencies or buildings open to the public shall be required to wear face masks.” Those inside “religious establishments” were not required to wear a mask, though it was recommended. Additionally, “all employees of public establishments and public or commercial transportation in the city must be required by their employers to wear face coverings while having face-to-face interaction with the public.” Those interacting with others outside when a six-foot distance between people was not possible were also required to wear masks.