Music project Mister Music vs Doctor Beat recently came out with the song, ‘First Time’ that presents a beautiful ad engaging scope of electronic pop music. Electro-pop music has already taken its toll on me with its improvisations and rhythmic alterations. Music project Mister Music vs Doctor Beat recently came out with the song, ‘First Time’ that presents a prolific section of contemporary music in all its virtues. The artists have put together a mesmerizing music bond that penetrates deep into the audience’s hearts. Their insight and creative expressions come together into a captivating bundle that defines electro-pop in an all-new light. Their previous track, ‘Hope & Despair’ also received widespread accolades and now, it is time for them to recapture the audience with their sultry EBM number.